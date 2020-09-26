Seniors celebrated during breakfast at Riverside High School in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents and teachers gave seniors at a high school in the East a special welcoming breakfast Friday morning.

Parents joined Riverside High School teachers in Martin County to decorate the school lawn and welcome seniors back with a drive-thru breakfast. They also provided some entertainment during the surprise morning meal give-a-away by dancing and cheering while students drove up.

According to teachers, Riverside High School has 36 seniors graduating this year, which is the largest number they’ve had.

Seniors received gift bags full of goodies and were cheered on and celebrated.

