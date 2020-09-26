Protesters gather outside Kinston convenience store following video of altercation with woman and store employees

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Protestors have gathered at Brother’s convenience store to advocate for a woman involved in an altercation with workers at the store.

Kinston Police say the altercation happened around 8 p.m. on West Highland Avenue on Friday, September 25.

By the time police arrived, the fight was over.

Police have not located the woman involved, but the store owner has not pressed any charges.

No arrests have been made at this time.

In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be getting struck by two employees, and she is also hit with a sign.

**WARNING** This video is disturbing and has profanity.

So far, the protest is peaceful, and officers are there as preventative maintenance.

A Facebook live during the protest has nearly 1,000 views. Protestors say they are trying to boycott the store and are discouraging customers from going inside due to what happened.

You can hear protesters saying they want to protect black women, titling the video “No Justice No Peace" and chanting “No money, honey.”

**WARNING** This video may have some strong language.

No justice no peace Posted by Willie Graham on Saturday, September 26, 2020

WITN is on the scene, and we will release more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.