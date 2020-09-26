Advertisement

Protesters gather outside Kinston convenience store following video of altercation with woman and store employees

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Protestors have gathered at Brother’s convenience store to advocate for a woman involved in an altercation with workers at the store.

Kinston Police say the altercation happened around 8 p.m. on West Highland Avenue on Friday, September 25.

By the time police arrived, the fight was over.

Police have not located the woman involved, but the store owner has not pressed any charges.

No arrests have been made at this time.

In the video, you can see a woman who appears to be getting struck by two employees, and she is also hit with a sign.

**WARNING** This video is disturbing and has profanity.

View this post on Instagram

I tired to help 😂😂

A post shared by Kinston Nc ~ London🤧 (@londonfrom252) on

So far, the protest is peaceful, and officers are there as preventative maintenance.

A Facebook live during the protest has nearly 1,000 views. Protestors say they are trying to boycott the store and are discouraging customers from going inside due to what happened.

You can hear protesters saying they want to protect black women, titling the video “No Justice No Peace" and chanting “No money, honey.”

**WARNING** This video may have some strong language.

No justice no peace

Posted by Willie Graham on Saturday, September 26, 2020

WITN is on the scene, and we will release more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Pitt County adds 200 more cases, more deaths reported in other counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
One additional death has been reported in Hertford as well as Lenoir County.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Partly sunny weekend with a few pop up showers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Clouds will break up over the weekend, but a few more showers will pop up Saturday.

News

NCEL 09-25-20

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Megamillions 09-26-20

Updated: 14 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Latest News

News

ECU Football will see less fans this year, which means less visitors in Greenville

Updated: 15 hours ago
East Carolina University’s first football game of the season is Saturday but the stands won’t look near as full as they have in the past which means less traffic and business in the Greenville and Pitt County area.

News

Groups organize Pitt County Voter Education Day caravan to several towns

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Groups organize Pitt County Voter Education Day caravan to several towns

News

ECU Football will see less fans this year, which means less visitors in Greenville

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
East Carolina University’s first home Football game of the season is Saturday but the stands won’t look near as full as they have in the past which means less traffic in the Greenville/Pitt County area.

News

Seniors celebrated during breakfast at Riverside High School in Martin County

Updated: 17 hours ago
Parents and teachers gave seniors at a high school in the East a special welcoming breakfast Friday morning.

News

Virtual health conference highlights mental health resources

Updated: 17 hours ago
A hospital in the east held an event aimed at helping their community better understand all of the different resources that are available to help them, especially when it comes to mental health.

News

ECU gears up for first game of the year

Updated: 17 hours ago
ECU is playing its football season opener on Saturday, and COVID-19 is forcing perhaps the most extensive changes in program history.