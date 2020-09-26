Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Partly sunny weekend with a few pop up showers

High temperatures will warm to around 80 then a few showers form
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday

Beta’s remnant low will move slowly through the area early Saturday bringing scattered showers with it. The rain chance drop to a 40% chance Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Winds will be light from the east Friday night and southeast Saturday eventually becoming northerly by Saturday evening.

Sunday & Monday

Weak high pressure will build in Sunday into Monday dropping the rain chance to under 20%. Highs will lift to the low 80s with overnights continuing to run in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday Through Thursday

A strong cold front will move through eastern North Carolina from late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front as it moves through the area. Temps will respond to the frontal passage with low 80s Tuesday afternoon falling to the low 70s by Thursday with much drier air moving in. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s well inland by Thursday night.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MOD

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MOD

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MOD

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MOD

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 26, 2020

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 25th at 4:30am

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 25th at 4:30am

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 23, 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT

Hurricane

No active storms currently in the Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
The name list of the 2020 hurricane season has been exhausted with the Greek alphabet now being used.

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 9-22-2020

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 9-22-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 22, 2020

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT

Weather

Two tornadoes confirmed in ENC, EF-1 & EF-0

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Pamlico County early Friday morning.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, September 19th 6:00PM

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast September 18th

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT