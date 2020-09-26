Groups organize Pitt County Voter Education Day caravan to several towns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An all-day event to educate voters in Eastern Carolina kicks off at 9:00 am. Saturday in Greenville and runs until 6:230 p.m. and will travel to several towns along the way.

The event is called The Black Voters Matter (BVM) caravan, and it’s coming to the Greenville area on Saturday, September 26. According to the group, the BVM caravan voter outreach initiative will educate, engage, and mobilize voters ahead of the November election voter registration.

The caravan is part of the WE GOT THE POWER campaign, said NAACP Pitt County Branch President Calvin Henderson via news release.

According to groups involved, the campaign is a series of power-building events to inform and engage Black voters, which the group says, has already reached more than 7 million people.

The caravan will be kicking things off at the Pitt County NAACP Office. The caravan will then go to various county sites, including Bethel’s Family Dollar/Dollar General and Simpson Community Park.

This event is sponsored by Pitt County NAACP, Audacity Group, and Black Voters Matter.

Caravan Schedule:

9 am Kick-off/Volunteer Sign-in/ 800 West 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27834

11 am South Greenville Gym - 851 Howell Street, Greenville, NC 27834

12:00 – 1:00, Town Clock green space - 252 Main Street, Winterville NC 2859

2:30 – 4:30 Simpson Community Park 2708 Telfaire St. Simpson, NC 27837 Dollar General 125 Smith St. Bethel, NC 27812

5:30 – 6:30 West Greenville Gym 200 West Fifth St Greenville, NC 2785

