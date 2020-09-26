Advertisement

Federal judge extends 2020 census deadline

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A federal judge ruled Thursday to extend the deadline for the 2020 census until October 31st.

The ruling comes after the Trump Administration moved the deadline to the end of September to ensure all data was counted. However, the federal judge barred that from happening for those who are normally undercounted are represented.

The census determines how much federal funding and representative seats in the House of Representatives a state gets.

“Things like schools, hospitals, street repairs, emergency response, a variety of things that really impacts everyone in a community,” said Brock Letchworth, the public information officer for the city of Greenville.

Sarah Arney, the community development planner in Kinston who has contributed to some of their 2020 census campaigns, says this gives them more time to count people who are typically underrepresented.

“That includes people of color, people who are experiencing poverty, young children...people who, English is not a first language,” she explained.

With COVID-19, many counties have not been able to rely on door-to-door counts like in the past. Many have instead gone with social media and small community campaigns.

The Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency, has said during the hearing they would likely appeal the federal judge’s ruling.

