ECU gears up for first game of the year

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU is playing its football season opener on Saturday, and COVID-19 is forcing perhaps the most extensive changes in program history.

For one, Saturday’s game will be the latest start to the football season in history. Also, they will play with very few fans watching in the stadium.

The only fans able to attend are family members of pirate and opposing team UCF football players.

Typically Dowdy-Ficklen stadium is full of fans on game day, But on Saturday, only 350 fans will be allowed inside due to limited crowd gathering mandated by Governor Roy Cooper to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

When ECU faces UCF Saturday, each player will have only two family members in the stands. These fans are required to remain socially distant and wear face coverings at all times.

There is also a free zone around the team on the sidelines, marked by purple lines.

ECU Athletics J.J. McLamb said, “So the purple lines now are the free zone that is behind each bench, and no one is allowed in there that has not been cleared to be in the bubble.”

Fans will sit socially distant in the purple sections. Mclamb says they are looking forward to the next home game when they will welcome additional fans, more than the 350 family members, into the stadium.

He said they are now determining which fans will be attending the October 17th game against Navy.

