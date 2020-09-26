Advertisement

ECU Football will see less fans this year, which means less visitors in Greenville

The lack of visitors on a gameday weekend could total close to a $5 million loss in Pitt County
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s first football game of the season is Saturday but the stands won’t look near as full as they have in the past which means less traffic and business in the Greenville and Pitt County area.

Fans are gearing up for game-day weekend but they will be watching from their homes rather than at the stadium.

This means Greenville will see a lot fewer people staying in our hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping at area stores.

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses across our state have already suffered a loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, in a college-based town, gameday will look a lot different.

Marathon Restaurant in Uptown Greenville is one of those restaurants that would be packed, now they said they are taking a financial hit this football season.

Davis says they would normally get a rush on Saturday’s, and now they won’t be seeing that many people.

According to Visit Greenville, NC, the loss of visitors on a gameday weekend could total close to a $5 million loss in Pitt County.

President and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC, Andrew Schmidt. said businesses will suffer but they are just glad the Governor allowed outdoor venues to soon have 7% capacity.

The 7% capacity at outdoor venues like Dowdy Ficklen Stadium starts next Friday,jam-packed October 2nd.

This Saturday, only parents are allowed at the game.

