Advertisement

Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Construction workers continue making progress on Main Street in Downtown Washington.

Officials say the work is on time because of the weather, and there are not as many people out during the pandemic.

Crews are currently replacing the old sewer storm water pipes that are more than fifty years old.

Much of the utility work is already completed, according to work crews.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Town of Swansboro sends supplies to Hurricane Sally victims

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
Trailers are packed and drivers in Swansboro are making a trip down to Baldwin County Alabama, delivering supplies to Hurricane Sally victims.

News

Joint meeting set with Craven County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education about students return to in-person classes

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Joint meeting set with Craven County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education

News

Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers to end the work week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Temperatures will moderate back to seasonal averages.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville sidewalk project part of City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Jacksonville sidewalk project part of City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan

News

NC absentee ballot requests top 1 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More than one million people across North Carolina have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election, up from 85,000 during the same time during the 2016 presidential election.

News

Greenville Health Care Center, Morehead CBOC to offer drive-thru flu shots for veterans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Beginning Oct. 1, the Greenville Health Care Center and the Morehead City Community Based Outpatient Clinic will begin offering drive-thru flu shots for veterans.

News

Washington first responders clean up grounds at Eastern Elementary preparing for students' return

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the possibility of school starting back up at one elementary school, some first responders came out Thursday to volunteer to do landscape work.

News

Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction workers continue making progress on Main Street in Downtown Washington.

News

New pedestrian bridge construction begins in Greenville

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction is underway for a new pedestrian bridge in Greenville. It’s expected to make travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.