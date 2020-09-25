Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Construction workers continue making progress on Main Street in Downtown Washington.

Officials say the work is on time because of the weather, and there are not as many people out during the pandemic.

Crews are currently replacing the old sewer storm water pipes that are more than fifty years old.

Much of the utility work is already completed, according to work crews.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.