Washington first responders clean up grounds at Eastern Elementary preparing for students' return

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - With the possibility of school starting back up at one elementary school, some first responders came out Thursday to volunteer to do landscape work.

Members of Washington Police and Fire Departments came out to lend a hand and help make the entrance of Eastern Elementary School more appealing.

The volunteers removed old bushes and trees and replaced them with new ones. Each year, the two departments give back to the community by doing projects similar to the school landscape work. The school’s principal said she is so thankful for the volunteers and people who worked hard to help make the school more welcoming to the students when returning to school.

“Honest to God, it was like a dream come true. Because I didn’t know how long this process was going to take for tree removal and planting trees. They are putting sod in. I’m happy, very, very happy,” Principal Alicia Vosburgh said.

General contractors also volunteered to help with the school landscape work and brought in their heavy equipment for the job.

