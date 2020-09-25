Town of Swansboro sends supplies to Hurricane Sally victims

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Trailers are packed and drivers in Swansboro are making a trip down to Baldwin County Alabama, delivering supplies to Hurricane Sally victims.

The Swansboro Rotary Club concluded their almost week-long supplies drive Thursday night.

The three trailers left Swansboro Thursday night and drove down to Alabama.

The trailers were packed full of peanut butter and jelly, tarps, gas cans, food, baby items and even dog food.

The supplies are going to help people who are in need after Hurricane Sally, and for one Rotary Club member in Swansboro, this hits close to home.,

Mike Denmead is a Rotary Club member and has family that lives down near Baldwin County, including his cousin who has 6 children.

“I talked to my cousin on the phone, and the way he sounded didn’t sound like him. I could tell that we needed to do more.”

So with the help of churches, schools and other organizations around the area, the Swansboro Rotary Club stepped up to help.

“It’s outstanding, our motto here at Swansboro Rotary is ‘Service Above Self’ and that’s just an extension of the community, not just Swansboro Rotary but you see it from all the other organizations here in Swansboro, it’s just an amazing feeling to be apart of this.”

Swansboro Mayor John Davis said communities came together and helped them when they were in need after Hurricane Florence and Dorian and now it’s their turn to step up.

“If you think about how generous people were to Swansboro and the Swansboro area, I think it’s really important that we give back when we have that opportunity.”

The three trailers headed down to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Boys Ranch where workers are waiting to pass out these supplies to the community.

