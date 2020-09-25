Advertisement

Town of Swansboro sends supplies to Hurricane Sally victims

Swansboro Rotary Club collects supplies for Hurricane Sally victims.
Swansboro Rotary Club collects supplies for Hurricane Sally victims.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Trailers are packed and drivers in Swansboro are making a trip down to Baldwin County Alabama, delivering supplies to Hurricane Sally victims.

The Swansboro Rotary Club concluded their almost week-long supplies drive Thursday night.

The three trailers left Swansboro Thursday night and drove down to Alabama.

The trailers were packed full of peanut butter and jelly, tarps, gas cans, food, baby items and even dog food.

The supplies are going to help people who are in need after Hurricane Sally, and for one Rotary Club member in Swansboro, this hits close to home.,

Mike Denmead is a Rotary Club member and has family that lives down near Baldwin County, including his cousin who has 6 children.

So with the help of churches, schools and other organizations around the area, the Swansboro Rotary Club stepped up to help.

Swansboro Mayor John Davis said communities came together and helped them when they were in need after Hurricane Florence and Dorian and now it’s their turn to step up.

The three trailers headed down to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Boys Ranch where workers are waiting to pass out these supplies to the community.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joint meeting set with Craven County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education about students return to in-person classes

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Joint meeting set with Craven County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education

News

Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers to end the work week

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Temperatures will moderate back to seasonal averages.

News

Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

Latest News

News

Jacksonville sidewalk project part of City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Jacksonville sidewalk project part of City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan

News

NC absentee ballot requests top 1 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More than one million people across North Carolina have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election, up from 85,000 during the same time during the 2016 presidential election.

News

Greenville Health Care Center, Morehead CBOC to offer drive-thru flu shots for veterans

Updated: 1 hour ago
Beginning Oct. 1, the Greenville Health Care Center and the Morehead City Community Based Outpatient Clinic will begin offering drive-thru flu shots for veterans.

News

Washington first responders clean up grounds at Eastern Elementary preparing for students' return

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the possibility of school starting back up at one elementary school, some first responders came out Thursday to volunteer to do landscape work.

News

Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction workers continue making progress on Main Street in Downtown Washington.

News

New pedestrian bridge construction begins in Greenville

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction is underway for a new pedestrian bridge in Greenville. It’s expected to make travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.