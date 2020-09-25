Advertisement

Saving Graces: Zucco

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Zucco.

Volunteers say Zucco was found living outside. Luckily, someone realized how friendly he is and took him in.

He’s about one or two years old and is a long haired orange tabby.

Volunteers say Zucco loves attention and purrs all the time. He also loves to play with his toys and enjoys a good treat from time to time.

Saving Graces are in PetSmart this week by appointment. All of the cats and kittens can be seen online.

