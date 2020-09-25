Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Wet weather tonight; Seasonable weekend

Some heavy downpours will be possible Friday night
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight & Saturday

Beta’s remnant low will move slowly through the area late Friday into early Saturday bringing scattered showers with it. The rain chance will go from 80% Friday night to a 40% chance Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Winds will be light from the east Friday night and southeast Saturday.

Sunday & Monday

Weak high pressure will build in for Sunday. Highs will lift to the low 80s with overnights continuing to run in the mid 60s. Monday will see some moisture returning, but rain chances will only be at 30%.

Tuesday Through Thursday

A strong cold front will move through eastern North Carolina from late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front as it moves through the area. Temps will respond to the frontal passage with low 80s Tuesday afternoon falling to the low 70s by Thursday with much drier air moving in. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s Thursday night.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MOD

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MOD

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MOD

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

