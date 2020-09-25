Phillip’s Forecast: Partly sunny weekend with a few pop up showers

Tonight & Saturday

Beta’s remnant low will move slowly through the area early Saturday bringing scattered showers with it. The rain chance drop to a 40% chance Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Winds will be light from the east Friday night and southeast Saturday eventually becoming northerly by Saturday evening.

Sunday & Monday

Weak high pressure will build in for Sunday. Highs will lift to the low 80s with overnights continuing to run in the mid 60s. Monday will see some moisture returning, but rain chances will only be at 20 to 30%.

Tuesday Through Thursday

A strong cold front will move through eastern North Carolina from late Tuesday to early Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will accompany the front as it moves through the area. Temps will respond to the frontal passage with low 80s Tuesday afternoon falling to the low 70s by Thursday with much drier air moving in. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s Thursday night.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Saturday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MOD

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MOD

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MOD