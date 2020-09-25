New pedestrian bridge construction begins in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction is underway for a new pedestrian bridge in Greenville. It’s expected to make travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The new pedestrian bridge will help bikers and walkers stay safer while going from 5th Street across a creek near St. Peter’s Catholic School.

The bridge is being constructed parallel to the existing motorist bridge between Green Springs Drive and Cemetery Street as part of the Safe Routes to School grant program.

Road closure along 5th Street will take place this Saturday while crews install the bridge.

