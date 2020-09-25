New NC program expected to help return unclaimed millions to rightful owners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Treasurer’s Office says a new Department of State Treasurer initiative will dramatically boost the Unclaimed Property Division’s ability to speed up the return of millions of dollars in the coming months through a free, streamlined process.

Passage of House Bill 1023 by the General Assembly allows the state to waive paperwork requirements for tens of thousands of claims valued at $250.00 or less.

UPD expects to pay 25,000 expedited claims worth $1.4 million in six months, starting in October, with a long-term goal of paying at least 50,000 claims worth about $2.8 million every year thereafter.

Property owners do not need to take any action to receive their money, no claim forms to fill out, no searching for papers showing proof of ownership, no signature pages to complete.

UPD will proactively research records and identify qualifying claims of $250 or less. Notification letters will be mailed to claimants, and a check will be issued in six to eight weeks.

To check and see if you have unclaimed cash go to the NCCash.com website and do a search for your name.

