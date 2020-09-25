New Bern awarded stormwater project grant

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Clean Water Management Trust Fund has awarded New Bern a $100,000 Innovative Stormwater Project grant to fund the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement Project.

Construction began on the project in mid-August and involves enlarging a stormwater retention pond located at East Rose and Biddle streets, as well as the pump station attached to the pond. A new, standby generator will also be installed.

The total project cost for this phase is $870,551.

Additional stormwater and environmental enhancements are planned but will depend on available budget and grant funding.

The Duffyfield community has experienced repeated flooding over the years, exacerbated by hurricanes.

The city says the Stormwater Enhancement Project will not prevent flooding from happening entirely but will help drain floodwaters faster.

