Nestle Toll House brings back holiday flavors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nestle Toll House has announced it will bring back three limited-edition fan favorites for the holidays.

Among the returning items are, holiday chocolate chip cookie dough with red and green Christmas tree sprinkles, peppermint filled baking truffles featuring a chocolate shell and minty center, and M&M’s minis holiday cookie dough.

The Toll House seasonal truffles and refrigerated cookie dough will be available at select retailers next month, for a limited time only.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.