Advertisement

Nestle Toll House brings back holiday flavors

Nestle Toll House treats return
Nestle Toll House treats return(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nestle Toll House has announced it will bring back three limited-edition fan favorites for the holidays.

Among the returning items are, holiday chocolate chip cookie dough with red and green Christmas tree sprinkles, peppermint filled baking truffles featuring a chocolate shell and minty center, and M&M’s minis holiday cookie dough.

The Toll House seasonal truffles and refrigerated cookie dough will be available at select retailers next month, for a limited time only.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man in Greenville is starting a GoFundMe page for his former job. Club 519 in uptown Greenville has been closed since March due to COVID-19 mandates.

News

Carteret County Elementary Schools to transition to face-to-face

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carteret County School Board met in special session Thursday and voted to allow elementary school students to head back for face-to-face instruction.

News

60 percent of Lenoir County students returning under hybrid option, 40 percent staying home

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lenoir County School System says about 60 percent of students plan to return to the classroom Monday when the district begins its hybrid learning option.

Crimestoppers

Pitt County Child Support 9/26/2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pitt County Child Support 9/26/2020

Latest News

International

Demining rat in Cambodia gets gold medal for work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The giant African pouched rat, called Magawa was honored for spotting 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance since receiving training by a local charity.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 closes Kinston license plate agency

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the tags office at the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center on Herritage Street will be closed through October 7th.

Coronavirus

Virus pandemic continues to hammer universities’ finances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
N.C. State has announced new employee furloughs and salary cuts. And administrators at the University of North Carolina warned of similar actions as revenues drop.

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths at Pollocksville nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two more people have died from COVID-19 at a nursing home in Jones County.

Economy

Initial unemployment claims slightly drop in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that the state had 12,591 claims for the week that ended Sept. 19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: 10 more deaths reported across the east

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Here are the latest COVID-19 cases in Eastern North Carolina.