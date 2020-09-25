Advertisement

NCEL 09-24-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
News

Town of Swansboro sends supplies to Hurricane Sally victims

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Trailers are packed and drivers in Swansboro are making a trip down to Baldwin County Alabama, delivering supplies to Hurricane Sally victims.

News

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Amber Lake
News

Joint meeting set with Craven County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education about students return to in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
News

Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers to end the work week

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Phillip Williams
Temperatures will moderate back to seasonal averages.

News

Washington’s Main Street storm water pipe project near completion

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
News

Jacksonville sidewalk project part of City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
News

NC absentee ballot requests top 1 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
More than one million people across North Carolina have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election, up from 85,000 during the same time during the 2016 presidential election.

News

Greenville Health Care Center, Morehead CBOC to offer drive-thru flu shots for veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beginning Oct. 1, the Greenville Health Care Center and the Morehead City Community Based Outpatient Clinic will begin offering drive-thru flu shots for veterans.

News

Washington first responders clean up grounds at Eastern Elementary preparing for students' return

Updated: 3 hours ago
With the possibility of school starting back up at one elementary school, some first responders came out Thursday to volunteer to do landscape work.