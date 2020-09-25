NC Lottery provides extra $27 million to help counties build new schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Education Lottery says it delivered an extra $27 million to the state this week, boosting the amount of money available to help build new schools.

The extra money comes from higher than expected earnings by the Education Lottery in fiscal year 2020.

The lottery raised $729 million during the year, $27 million more than had been forecast.

Under state law, any extra money raised by the lottery goes to support the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to provide grants to counties to build new schools.

The Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund provides grants for construction of new school buildings in small, rural counties with critical building needs. Grants cap at $15 million for Tier I counties and $10 million for Tier 2 counties.

