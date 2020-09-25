NC absentee ballot requests top 1 million

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More than one million people across North Carolina have requested an absentee ballot for the upcoming election, up from 85,000 during the same time during the 2016 presidential election.

If you are one of the 7 million registered voters in NC and want to request an absentee ballot you have until October 27th to do so.

Kellie Hopkins is the Director of Elections for Beaufort County and says she thinks the increase is a result of the pandemic. “I do think it’s driven by COVID.”

She expects as the election gets closer and closer requests will continue to increase.

To request an absentee ballot just go to ncsbe.gov where you can find and complete the NC absentee ballot request form.

Hopkins says once the board of elections office gets those applications, “Usually we have ballots out within 24 hours.”

Hopkins says the earlier your return the completed ballot, the better, but ballots can be put in the mail by November 3rd. “They can also be mailed to us and they have to be postmarked by election day.”

