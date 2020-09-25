Joint meeting set with Craven County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education about students return to in-person classes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Board of Education has scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday, September 29, at 10:00 a.m.

County leaders say this is a joint meeting with the Craven County Board of Commissioners to discuss the return to in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Due to the group’s size and the Governor’s limits, they cannot accommodate the general public, but the meeting will be streamed on Facebook and in Tryon Rooms A/B upstairs at the Convention Center.

The meeting will be held at the New Bern River Front Convention Center in New Bern, NC.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.