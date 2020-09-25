Advertisement

Jacksonville sidewalk project part of City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan

Jacksonville sidewalk repairs
Jacksonville sidewalk repairs(City of Jacksonville)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville residents should be careful walking on sidewalks in some regions of the city where work will repair broken or lifted sidewalks. The repairs are part of the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan.

According to city leaders, the areas include Iverleigh Lane, Plantation Boulevard, Clifton Road, Doris Avenue, Sioux Drive, and Barn Street in the residential Northwoods neighborhood. Work will also take place on the northbound side of Western Boulevard from Huff Drive to NC24.

The sidewalk improvements will involve grinding by Precisions Safe Sidewalk. The work’s focus is to smooth out sidewalk areas that have become broken, lifted by tree roots, or shifted due to soil erosion. The work is weather dependent.

Part of the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act Action Plan is to provide safer travel for pedestrians or those with disabilities by smoothing out sidewalks, providing compliant sidewalk ramps, and adding more sidewalks around the city.

Last March, following Title II, the City of Jacksonville conducted an ADA compliance self-evaluation of its services, programs, activities, and facilities on public property and in public rights-of-way. Leaders created an ADA Transition Plan to share self-evaluation findings and establish strategies for improving ADA accessibility within the community.

Sidewalks improvements and pedestrian facilities were one of the three fundamental areas needed for ADA compliance within Jacksonville. The two other areas are communications, information and facility signage, and public buildings and spaces. According to the transition adopted in 2019, city leaders update the ADA Transition Plan annually with oversight of the City Manager and every five years with the City Council’s required action.

