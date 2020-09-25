Advertisement

Initial unemployment claims slightly drop in North Carolina

Living on lower unemployment benefits
(Source: MGN Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims showed a slight downward trend last week.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that the state had 12,591 claims for the week that ended Sept. 19. The number is slightly down from a revised 13,437 the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, the highest weekly total for unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina has been 172,745. That was for the week that ended March 28. Across the nation, there were 870,000 initial claims filed last week.

For comparison, the national weekly peak was the 6.87 million claims for the week that ended March 28.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

