Former Marine pleads guilty in hit & run that killed high school student

Remi Rodriguez pled guilty to second degree murder and DWI.
Remi Rodriguez pled guilty to second degree murder and DWI.(Onslow County jail)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former Marine will spend at least the next 12 years in prison after his guilty plea in a deadly hit and run case that involved alcohol.

Remi Rodriguez, who was months away from retiring as a staff sergeant in August 2017, pled guilty in Onslow County court to second degree murder and driving while impaired.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez struck and killed 17-year-old Joseph Collins who was walking on the side of Queens Creek Road outside of Swansboro. They say the high school student had walked to the Food Lion to get ice cream and was on his way back to his grandmother’s house when he was killed.

OnStar alerted authorities to the crash, while Rodriguez drove home, according to a news release.

The man told troopers that he had been home all night, while part of a mirror found at the crash scene matched the piece that remained on Rodriguez’s pickup truck. Inside the truck they found a 12-step book for Alcoholics Anonymous, the district attorney said.

The district attorney says at the time of the fatal crash, Rodriguez was out on bond for a DWI charge in Duplin County.

