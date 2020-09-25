Former Club 519 employee starts GoFundMe page for bar closed due to COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man in Greenville is starting a GoFundMe page for his former job. Club 519 in uptown Greenville has been closed since March due to COVID-19 mandates.

The owner says he struggles to pay the rent to keep the bar open. So a former employee is stepping up to help by setting up a GoFundMe account to help support the bar so that it can reopen soon after COVID mandates are lifted.

Steven Branch has been an employee with 519 periodically for the last 16 years. Branch says, bar owner Rob Waldron has helped him out with a job throughout the years, so he thought he would return the favor.

“I know that it’s a struggle right now for businesses, especially the bars that are in the community because they can’t open, so they don’t have anything coming in,” Branch said.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $3,000 since Branch started the fund a few days ago.

