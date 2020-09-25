ECU Physicians starts flu shot drive-thru

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Physicians is now offering a drive-thru to get your flu shot this season.

Patients of ECU Physicians, as well as ECU students and employees, will be able to take advantage of it Mondays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 11:30 in the morning until October 29th.

Some getting the vaccine Thursday said it was quick, easy and socially distant. “It’s COVID friendly,” said one ECU employee.

Although the annual flu shot is always important, Dr. Jason Foltz, the Chief Medical Officer at ECU Physicians, stresses the urgency of it this year as we live with COVID-19. He says it can lower the chance that the health care system gets overwhelmed with both flu and COVID patients.

“If we can reduce the burden of illness that we’re seeing in our clinics and our emergency rooms and our hospitals, that’s really essential currently," he said.

He also says the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can look pretty similar, so getting your flu shot could eliminate confusion about what virus you have.

Foltz says it’s most effective to get your shot between now and the end of October.

