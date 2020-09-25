ECU furloughing employees due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is joining two other state universities in announcing employee cuts due to the coronavirus.

The university announced that 25 employees are being furloughed. Some of the workers will be put on furlough for a set number of days, while others will be laid off for the remainder of the fiscal year.

ECU says the impacted employees work in Administration & Finance as well as Academic Affairs.

