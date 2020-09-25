Driver hits pedestrian Thursday night in Elizabeth City, police need more information

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A driver hit a pedestrian Thursday night in Elizabeth City, and police say they need to know more about the accident.

Elizabeth City police officers say the person was hit sometime between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. on September 24 at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road.

They’re currently investigating to find out details of the accident, and they’re asking for the public’s help. At this time, there’s not much to go on, but officers say someone may know more about the crash or saw it happen.

There’s no word on the condition on the pedestrian. Officers say that additional witnesses to the accident or anyone in the area should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.