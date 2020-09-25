Advertisement

DoubleTree hotel in New Bern to reopen soon after being closed two years

DoubleTree by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton(DoubleTree by Hilton)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One business is finally getting closer to reopening its doors after being closed for more than two years because of Hurricane Florence’s damage.

The DoubleTree by Hilton is one of the largest hotels in downtown New Bern, but since September of 2018, the DoubleTree hotel has been closed.

On Friday, management for the hotel said they reopen in early to mid-November. Officials added they are more than excited to be able to welcome guests back finally.

The waterfront hotel sustained significant damage when Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on New Bern.

