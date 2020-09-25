Advertisement

Dems, GOP modernize early voting push with digital toolkits

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With less than 40 days until election night, the major political parties are stepping up voter outreach. Both Republicans and Democrats are now offering online resources to help voters cast their ballots.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and we want to make sure voters are armed with information,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Iwillvote.com is a recently revamped online portal created by the Democratic National Committee. On the website, you can find out important dates, register to vote, and request or track your ballot. Perez says the digital toolkit will also provide information on polling locations tailored to your personal address.

“We want to make sure that voters have choice,” said Perez.

Just as Democrats stress they are not necessarily encouraging mail-in voting, Republicans say they aren’t discouraging it, despite President Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud.

“What we are against, obviously, is the universal mail in voting,” said Hogan Gidley Trump Campaign National Press Secretary

Gidley says Republicans have largely restarted face-to-face campaigning. They, too, are targeting voters through an informative website. Vote.Gop, created by the RNC, is largely the same as the DNC’s site, although it has a slightly more apparent partisan focus.

“It’s vital that people understand the rules of how to vote early,” said Gidley. “We are making sure if they log on, they have the information.”

Party leaders expect record numbers for early and mail-in voting across the country this November.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

GOP elections board members resign over absentee settlement

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Ken Raymond and David Black announced their resignations late Wednesday from the North Carolina State Board of Elections over the tentative agreement to let voters correct problems with witness information on their absentee ballots without filling out an entirely new ballot.

News

Lara Trump visits Greenville to campaign for father-in-law

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Lara Trump was joined by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Diamond and Silk as they campaigned for Donald Trump and answered questions from attendees.

Local

Lara Trump set hosting Women For Trump event in Greenville

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Clayton Bauman
President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is hosting a rally in Greenville that’s set to get underway soon.

News

Supreme Court vacancy, COVID relief big topics in second U.S. Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Another U.S. Senate debate wrapped up earlier Tuesday night, between incumbent Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham.

National

Supreme Court nominee to get attention in NC Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Tillis has called for a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s upcoming nominee. Cunningham says a successor shouldn’t be considered until the next presidential term begins.

Latest News

Politics

With cash windfall, Biden adds GOP states to campaign map

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Biden campaign confirmed Sunday that Democrats' joint financial operation had $466 million cash on hand to begin September; Trump and the GOP had $325 million.

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

News

Local political party leaders weigh in on rallies and COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
Tuesday, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services called for more leadership from our elected officials, to make sure North Carolinian’s are being respected and protected from COVID-19 at political rallies.

News

Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham square off in first U.S. Senate debate

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The first heated Senate Debate wrapped up Monday night between Senator Thom Tillis who is seeking his second-term, and Cal Cunningham.

Politics

U.S. Senate debate aired Monday on WITN 7.2

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham will face off against each other in Raleigh.

National

Trump denies calling US war dead ‘losers,’ ‘suckers’

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump defended himself Friday against accusations that he mocked American war dead as his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, intensified efforts to frame the election as a referendum on the president’s character.