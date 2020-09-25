Advertisement

COVID-19 closes Kinston license plate agency

(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has closed the license plate agency office in Kinston.

A Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the tags office at the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center on Herritage Street will be closed through October 7th.

The DOT says an employee at the agency tested positive for the virus.

People needing new plates or tags can go online or visit other nearby license plate offices.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus pandemic continues to hammer universities’ finances

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
N.C. State has announced new employee furloughs and salary cuts. And administrators at the University of North Carolina warned of similar actions as revenues drop.

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths at Pollocksville nursing home

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Two more people have died from COVID-19 at a nursing home in Jones County.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: 10 more deaths reported across the east

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Here are the latest COVID-19 cases in Eastern North Carolina.

Latest News

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 12 hours ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

National

Misreported Deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Family members of nursing home residents, lawmakers and the AARP are calling on the CDC and Medicare/Medicaid agencies to report correct COVID-19 case and death data.

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

National Politics

Trump pays respects, won't commit to power transfer

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
President Trump honored Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the politics of filling her seat play out.

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”