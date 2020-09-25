COVID-19 closes Kinston license plate agency

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has closed the license plate agency office in Kinston.

A Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the tags office at the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center on Herritage Street will be closed through October 7th.

The DOT says an employee at the agency tested positive for the virus.

People needing new plates or tags can go online or visit other nearby license plate offices.

