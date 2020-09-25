Caroline’s Collectables closing because of COVID-19 restrictions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County is losing a staple for its community.

Caroline’s Collectables, a thrift store funding a good chunk of the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, is closing after over ten years in business. The program’s board decided this week COVID-19 restrictions made the store more of a liability than an asset.

“We do have sufficient funding to maintain services,” said Carteret County Domestic Violence Program Executive Director Glenda Riggs. “Since COVID, our sales have really gone down. We spent several weeks closed. But, we do have sufficient funding to make sure services continue on.”

The program has been able to secure grants to continue operating its shelter and other resources for survivors of domestic violence. But the thing volunteers will miss most is the services the store provides for the program’s clients.

The store gives clothing to survivors to give them their confidence back for job interviews, court dates or just for every day.

“It’s going to be missed, lots of people are going to miss this store,” said Sue Dupree, who’s been volunteering with the store for about eight years. “It uplifts the spirit. It lets people know that you care and that you can reach out to them. It’s a guiding light. We’re here to help people that need us. But we’ll find somewhere to do good again.”

The store will remain open until October 17, but Riggs said the board could consider re-opening it once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Any items that are not sold when the store closes in three weeks will be donated to other non-profit thrift stores.

