Camp Lejuene officials say Marine flees after being ordered to pretrial confinement

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune says a 2d Marine Division Marine fled from Camp Lejeune Thursday after being ordered to pretrial confinement for his alleged criminal activity.

Lance Cpl. Shawn M. Miller, a field artillery cannoneer with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, who remains at large, also has active warrants in the State of North Carolina.

Miller was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., September 24th in Jacksonville.

If you believe you know where Miller is you are asked to contact local law enforcement officials.

