Alfred Cunningham bridge in New Bern changing schedule

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Alfred Cunningham Memorial Bridge in downtown New Bern will operate on a new schedule beginning Friday, October 16th.

The new schedule was added in the federal registry and will open on the hour and the half hour from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with exceptions. It will remain closed from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

It will open on signal from 10 p.m.to 6 a.m. It will also open upon request at all times for emergency vehicles responding to emergency situations.

Public Works Director Matt Montanye began reaching out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 2018 about changing the schedule after the City received complaints from citizens and business owners that the bridge opened at inconvenient times.

NCDOT is the owner and operator of the Cunningham Bridge.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.