West Craven High School principal to appear on the Ellen Show

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school principal in the east is headed to Hollywood.

Tabari Wallace from West Craven High School is going to be on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday afternoon. He went viral for hand-delivering graduation signs to all 220 seniors after the pandemic canceled their graduation.

He held ceremonies for each of his graduates over the summer. Since school is virtual, he’s played a role in increasing Wi-Fi at local restaurants and fire stations for his students who don’t have access at home. He also sent them tutors and has created virtual learning hubs to make sure none of them fall behind.

You can watch the show at 3 p.m. on WITN.

