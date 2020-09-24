Advertisement

Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

Wayne County School Board votes to delay Plan A transition
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County school leaders are divided on when and how to transition to Plan A in-person class learning with K-5 students attending class almost every day, except Wednesdays.

According to Wayne County Public Relations Officer Ken Derksen, the board of education met Wednesday evening to discuss options and consider and possibly take action regarding the Governor’s recent announcement to allow K-5 students to attend school in Plan A as early as October 5.

Derksen said in a news release, the board voted on the consideration twice with an initial vote of a 5-2 vote deciding if it were to approve a Plan A transition, it would occur no sooner than the end of the first grading period.

After further discussion and information presented with district leadership from the Plan A Opening Considerations and Questions document, the board again decided to wait, but some members changed their vote.

Ultimately, in a 4-3 vote, the board decided if it were to approve a Plan A transition, it would occur no sooner than the end of the first semester. Students are currently in Plan B which is a hybrid virtual and in-person model.

“Schools are in an ever-changing situation with the State,” said Chair Don Christopher West after the meeting. “Plan B is not perfect. But if we move to Plan A, it will be less disruptive to students and teachers if it happens at the end of the semester. Waiting will also give leadership and the board more time to plan.”

Board members who voted in favor of delaying a possible Plan A transition until the semester break noted several reasons. Member said they needed more time to survey parents, determine consistency between fifth grades students split between elementary and middle schools, and implement new protocols in schools and on busses associated with the lack of social distancing.

