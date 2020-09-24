TikTok trend leads to $12,000 tip for 89-year-old delivery driver

ROY, U.T. (KSL/UGC) - An act of giving is currently trending on TikTok and bringing smiles to many people’s faces.

It is common to see customers tipping their server or delivery driver large amounts of money these days, and one couple in Utah decided to join in on the trend.

Carlos Valdez and his wife were just two of many customers who requested 89-year-old Derlin Newey as their delivery driver when ordering Papa John’s Pizza, because they say he was so kind.

Newey had been working about 30 hours a week delivering pizza to cover the bills his social security benefits don’t.

The Valdezes began recording Newey’s deliveries and posting the interactions to TikTok. Many viewers posted comments asking why Newey continued to work so many hours at his age. After this, the Valdez family decided to raise money for him.

They raised more than $12,000, and delivered the cash to Newey’s home.

“How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say.”

Newey also told the Valdezes he did not know what TikTok was until the family told him about it.

