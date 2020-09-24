Staying Safe while having some Fun this Fall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s that time of the year when temperatures start dropping and kids dressing up for Trick or Treating. But with the threat of COVID-19 spreading, communities are planning for different kinds of activities than in years past.

Rachel Whitehurst is the Co-Owner of Briley’s Farm Market in Pitt County and said, “All the animals will be there, and they love to see all of the people, so it’ll still be like all the other years there will be just a few differences.”

Briley’s Farm Market will have two pumpkin patch locations this year. One at their farm on Old Pactolus Road and the other where Greenville Blvd. meets 14th St., But at the farm, past events are changing.

“I know one thing we won’t have is pony rides because we’re not going to be able to touch the children and put them on,” said Whitehurst.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said families should consider trading inside activities for some fun outside. “Transmission is reduced outside in open spaces. It still can happen, but it’s less likely than in a contained environment.” Silvernail said.

As previously recommended, before loading the kids into the car, keep in mind the 3 W’s: wear, wait, and wash.

“If you’re going to a pumpkin patch to pick pumpkins, again wear your mask, try to wait six feet away from other folks, and sanitize your hands,” he said.

Just as the season turns a corner, so does the hope that the pandemic will too. The C.D.C does not recommend traditional Trick or Treating for Halloween 2020.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.