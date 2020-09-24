Protesters gather in Greenville following decision in Breonna Taylor death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of protesters marched from First Street to the Greenville Police Department Wednesday night protesting the decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home during a narcotics investigation. Wednesday a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor.

Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

In Greenville, leaders from community group Mapinduzi and the Coalition Against Racism organized a march to show solidarity for Taylor and her family.

Dedan Waciuri with Coalition Against Racism and Mapindusi says, “We really chose to have this event at the last minute to really just again show solidarity for Breonna Taylor and her family and the people in Louisville to say that people in North Carolina also understand the struggle and are apart of that same struggle.”

Once they reached the police department some protestors shared their thoughts with the group before marching back up to First Street where it all started.

