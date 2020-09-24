Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Have an umbrella for Friday

Mostly cloudy tonight through Friday as showers become more numerous Friday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with a breaks of moonlight coming through. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. While rain is not likely overnight, a few sprinkles are possible for northern counties. Winds will be light.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Beta’s remnant low will move slowly through the area late Friday into Saturday bringing scattered showers with it. The rain chance will jump to 60% Friday with a continued 40% chance Saturday, with a dip to 20% Sunday. Higher humidities will lift overnight temperatures as daytime highs ease upward over the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s with highs near 80 Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be light from the east Friday and southeast Saturday.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

