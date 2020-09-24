NC State students can take in person classes, live in dorms in the spring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State University says its students can take in-person classes for the spring semester and live in campus housing.

The school said Wednesday that classes will start January 11th and finish April 29th.

The university also said it will have spring break March 15th through the 19th, and will conduct final exams the week of May 3rd.

NC State reported more than 30 clusters of COVID-19 since classes began in August.

According to the school, students contracted COVID-19 in residence halls, fraternity and sorority houses and in off-campus apartments.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said he was cautiously optimistic.

