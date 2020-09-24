Military support group aims to help women Veterans

Advertisement

By Stacia Strong
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A unique non-profit organization is focused on helping female Veterans adjust to life after the military, and one of their programs just got underway for the fall session.

They are called Combat Female Veterans Families United, and it’s a group that was created by combat Veteran, Sandra Robinson. Robinson who served for more than 20 years in the military says she realized there weren’t many resources out there that were geared toward female Veterans specifically.

That’s what she says led her to start this organization. “A lot of the needs we have are gender-specific and we learn from each other and we want the comfort of being in a female only environment when it comes to our mental health,” said Robinson.

Robinson says their organization offers crisis support for women returning from combat zones and also offers a peer support group for sexual assault survivors.

The Sheroes Survivors Peer Support Group, is led by another female Veteran and mental health professional, Chrisma Brock. Brock says this group is all about helping women along their healing journey.

“It’s peer supported, it’s led by females for females who are survivors and the focus is not to retraumatize but to have a safe forum and a safe place to continue to heal and move towards healing or start the healing process,” said Brock.

The group is currently meeting virtually because of COVID-19, and aside from weekly meetings, the group is also provided with a tool kit full of different resources to help them continue to heal and be survivors.

Both Brock and Robinson say sexual assault in the military has been a growing problem since 2016. “The Department of Veterans Affairs shows one in four women will experience sexual assault as well as sexual harassment,” said Brock.

If you are a female Veteran and would like to learn more about the work being done by this organization you can find more information on their website, https://www.cfvfunited.com/.

