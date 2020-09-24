Medicaid waiver recipients receive additional support during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC Medicaid beneficiaries on the NC Innovations Waiver who are attending school virtually due to COVID-19 can now receive waiver support during remote learning.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services requested a waiver from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to allow individuals to access Innovations Waiver respite during remote learning hours. Other services are still accessible outside of school or remote learning hours.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen says the waiver will ensure that children with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the assistance to successfully participate in remote learning.

