Local health official weighs in on COVID-19 risk during seasonal change

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we transition to autumn’s lower temperatures, it’s not long before people start using their heaters. An added concern this year for many is what this weather change may mean for the fight against COVID-19.

Pitt County health director Dr. John Silvernail said Wednesday that dry air does indeed make us more susceptible to contracting respiratory illnesses, and that it could be the case for COVID-19 too.

“When the heating systems are on in our house and it dries the air out, our mucous membranes do become a little more brittle, so that’s something people should monitor and keep at a reasonable level,” Silvernail said.

WITN meteorologist Phillip Williams explains that’s the case every year.

“Every winter season, you have to take into account the moisture inside your house, because if it gets too very dry, that can lead to an increased risk for having colds, flus or any kind of illness.”

Silvernail says during cold months, humidity monitors are particularly useful in keeping the air in your home balanced: not too dry, and not too moist.

“[Humid air] may help slow the fallout of droplets or aerosols,” said Silvernail, “But we don’t want it so dry in the house that it dries out all your mucous membranes and makes you more susceptible.”

Silvernail says a reasonable relative humidity (RH) for homes is somewhere in the mid-50s and recommended the use of humidity monitors to keep an eye on it.

If your air is too dry, Williams says there are easy fixes. Humidifiers are dedicated to the task, but even running your shower, washing clothes, and cooking can do the trick.

“Cooking really does add a lot of moisture into your rooms. So, that’s actually a good thing to do in the winter, to cook more. The more things you boil, that’s going to put more moisture into the atmosphere there and help out your indoor air quality, as well,” said Williams.

He adds day-to-day changes in weather can sometimes be all the difference, especially the dew point.

“In wintertime, we can sometimes have dew points below the zero. You take that type of very dry air and you heat it up and make it drier, that can, of course, cause a very dry atmosphere inside your home.”

Silvernail says even with healthy bodies, our best line of defense is still to wear masks, stay 6 feet apart and wash our hands frequently. That’s the case regardless of the weather.

