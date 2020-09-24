Advertisement

Lenoir County reaches 31 COVID deaths this week

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The most recent COVID-19 death in Lenoir county pushes the death toll in the county to 31.

The Lenoir County Health Department reports the 31st death in the county was a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19, was over 65 years old, and had underlying health conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, the health director says no additional information will be released.

“My heart goes out to this family,” Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown said, “but it also goes out to the community that has lost another beloved resident to this disease.”

Accurate information about COVID-19 and prevention methods can be found at https://www.cdc.gov or https://www.ncdhhs.gov or by calling 866-462-3821.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Slow warming trend with rain late week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Temperatures will moderate back to seasonal averages.

News

Christina Koch and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Time Magazine is out with its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and an eastern Carolina Native is on the list.

Education

Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

News

Medicaid waiver recipients receive additional support during pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC Medicaid beneficiaries on the NC Innovations Waiver who are attending school virtually due to COVID-19 can now receive waiver support during remote learning.

Latest News

WITN

Local health official weighs in on COVID-19 risk during seasonal change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Pitt County health director Dr. John Silvernail said Wednesday that dry air does indeed make us more susceptible to contracting respiratory illnesses, and that it could be the case for COVID-19 too.

News

Better Business Bureau says new scam targets college students

Updated: 1 hour ago
A consumer alert for college students to be aware exists and is targeting them.

News

OFFICIALS: Man helps daughter in water, later dies in Currituck County

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 48-year-old man has died after going into the water to save his daughter along the Outer Banks.

News

Jacksonville opens Riverwalk Marina after delay from Florence damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city of Jacksonville opened its first publicly-owned Marina Wednesday morning.

News

ECU Brody School of Medicine offering flu shot drive-thru clinics until end of October

Updated: 1 hours ago
The ECU Brody School of Medicine is making it easier for people to get the flu shot as health leaders stress the importance of getting the shot this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Staying Safe while having some Fun this Fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s that time of the year when temperatures start dropping and kids dressing up for Trick or Treating.