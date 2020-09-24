Lenoir County reaches 31 COVID deaths this week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The most recent COVID-19 death in Lenoir county pushes the death toll in the county to 31.

The Lenoir County Health Department reports the 31st death in the county was a resident who had tested positive for COVID-19, was over 65 years old, and had underlying health conditions.

To protect the family’s privacy, the health director says no additional information will be released.

“My heart goes out to this family,” Lenoir County Health Director Pamela Brown said, “but it also goes out to the community that has lost another beloved resident to this disease.”

Accurate information about COVID-19 and prevention methods can be found at https://www.cdc.gov or https://www.ncdhhs.gov or by calling 866-462-3821.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.