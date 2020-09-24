Advertisement

Lara Trump visits Greenville to campaign for father-in-law

Women for Trump event at Greenville Convention Center
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The President’s daughter-in-law made her way to Eastern North Carolina Wednesday for the Women for Trump bus event.

Lara Trump was joined by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Diamond and Silk as they campaigned for Donald Trump and answered questions from attendees.

Lara Trump spoke on a wide variety of topics at the Greenville Convention Center, including the vacant Supreme Court seat and political rallies during a pandemic.

A crowd of people showed up at the convention center Wednesday, and while some attendees were wearing masks, most of them were not.

Lara Trump addressed the issue of mail-in voting, and said if people don’t feel comfortable going in person to vote, they should request an absentee ballot.

She also spoke on the vacant Supreme Court seat, where she said she agrees with her father-in-law, in filling the seat before the November election.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley also commented on the vacant seat, and reports that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t want her seat filled until after the election.

WITN also asked Lara Trump about campaigning during a pandemic, especially since many of the attendees at the Women for Trump event weren’t wearing masks and not everyone practiced social distancing.

Trump said it’s really hard to campaign effectively without interacting with people in person.

Trump stated that President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee this Friday at 5 p.m.

