Lara Trump visits Greenville to campaign for father-in-law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The President’s daughter-in-law made her way to Eastern North Carolina Wednesday for the Women for Trump bus event.

Lara Trump was joined by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Diamond and Silk as they campaigned for Donald Trump and answered questions from attendees.

Lara Trump spoke on a wide variety of topics at the Greenville Convention Center, including the vacant Supreme Court seat and political rallies during a pandemic.

A crowd of people showed up at the convention center Wednesday, and while some attendees were wearing masks, most of them were not.

Lara Trump addressed the issue of mail-in voting, and said if people don’t feel comfortable going in person to vote, they should request an absentee ballot.

“If we are able to go and line up with a mask on to go into Home Depot, Target, and the grocery store, why not go vote in person. You can make sure things are safe in the same way.”

She also spoke on the vacant Supreme Court seat, where she said she agrees with her father-in-law, in filling the seat before the November election.

“Any partisanship should not play a roll here. The reality is that this is the presidents job to nominate a justice to the Supreme Court especially in a year like 2020 when we have such a unique election that could be all respects end up at the Supreme Court level, you need to make sure you have 9 justices on the bench.”

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley also commented on the vacant seat, and reports that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t want her seat filled until after the election.

“There’s not a dying wish clause in the constitution and it’s very clear. Presidents, Republicans and Democrats are duty bound to nominate a Supreme Court justice when there is a vacancy.”

WITN also asked Lara Trump about campaigning during a pandemic, especially since many of the attendees at the Women for Trump event weren’t wearing masks and not everyone practiced social distancing.

Trump said it’s really hard to campaign effectively without interacting with people in person.

“People are looking to get back to normal and fortunately we have seen that we really have gotten a handle on the COVID pandemic and so many cases, so many people are getting back to normal life and I think this is part of it.”

Trump stated that President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee this Friday at 5 p.m.

