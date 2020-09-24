Greenville Health Care Center, Morehead CBOC to offer drive-thru flu shots for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Oct. 1, the Greenville Health Care Center and the Morehead City Community Based Outpatient Clinic will begin offering drive-thru flu shots for veterans.

In Greenville, the site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 Moye Blvd. Then in Morehead City, the site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5420 U.S.-70.

In a press release from the VA Health Care System, officials said the goal of the drive-thru testing is to provide a safe environment for veterans to receive their flu shots.

The shot is available for all veterans register for care within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost and no required appointment.

Veterans, guests and VA staff will be required to wear a face mask while on VA property.

