Governor wants major distaster declaration for 15 counties after Hurricane Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is asking the federal government for help in 15 counties because of Hurricane Isaias.

Those counties include Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pitt counties here in Eastarn Carolina.

“Unfortunately, North Carolinians are tested frequently by extreme weather and hurricanes. This application for aid from our federal partners will help us rebuild stronger and smarter, so our communities can recover from the damage done by Hurricane Isaias.”

The hurricane made landfall August 3rd near Ocean Isle Beach and four people were killed in Bertie County from a tornado that came from the storm.

If the feds approve the major disaster declaration, federal funds would help reimburse county and state governments and some non-profits for some of their costs in storm response and infrastructure repair.

