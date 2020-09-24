Governor wants major distaster declaration for 15 counties after Hurricane Isaias
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is asking the federal government for help in 15 counties because of Hurricane Isaias.
Those counties include Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pitt counties here in Eastarn Carolina.
The hurricane made landfall August 3rd near Ocean Isle Beach and four people were killed in Bertie County from a tornado that came from the storm.
If the feds approve the major disaster declaration, federal funds would help reimburse county and state governments and some non-profits for some of their costs in storm response and infrastructure repair.
