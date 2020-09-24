Advertisement

GOP elections board members resign over absentee settlement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The two Republican members of North Carolina’s state elections board have resigned after signing off on a settlement to help voters fix absentee ballot problems that has been criticized by state GOP leaders.

Ken Raymond and David Black announced their resignations late Wednesday from the North Carolina State Board of Elections over the tentative agreement to let voters correct problems with witness information on their absentee ballots without filling out an entirely new ballot.

Raymond and Black had joined the three Democratic state board members in unanimously approving the settlement, which was announced Tuesday and is still subject to a judge’s approval.

