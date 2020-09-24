Advertisement

Farmville Central High cheer preps during uncertain sports season

Farmville Central High Cheerleading Team
Farmville Central High Cheerleading Team(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just about every high school sport has been affected by the pandemic—from football, to basketball, and beyond.

The squads that cheer these teams on are also in limbo, wondering when they’ll be under the Friday night lights again.

The Farmville Central High Jags cheerleaders haven’t even had a practice since school started because the coach, Samantha Perry, says it’s so difficult to schedule due to A/B class changes and virtual schooling, but it’s still not stopping their school spirit.

Even tryouts were different. Coach Perry says normally the season runs from May until March, but this year, tryouts were pushed back until July.

Perry said, “We did a cheer, a dance, jumps, we usually do stunting, but they weren’t allowed to do that.”

Perry said along with that, they had to hold the tryouts outside, wear masks, and answer pre-screened questions. Hopefuls also had the option to tryout virtually as well.

Senior cheerleader Ariauna Murray remembers her final year of tryouts.

Murray said, “It was pretty different. You know, we had to get our temperature checked. We couldn’t be near many people.”

With all these changes, Murray worries there won’t be much to cheer for.

Murray said, “It would really hurt a lot if we don’t get to have our season and our, like, competition at the end of the year.”

The coach says the state championship still looks like it’s a go, but due to the circumstances, she’s made some changes. She sliced some of the fees. And no cheer camp this year.

Perry said, “So, I’ve definitely tried to look at the fees a little bit more this year because of the restrictions because cheerleading can be one of the more expensive programs.”

She’s working with the parents.

And with no word on pep rallies or if the girls will even be allowed at the games, Murray keeps hope alive.

Murray said, “Keep hope that we’ll have our season. You’ll get to see us all under those Friday night lights hopefully soon.”

Basketball season is expected to start in November and football has been pushed back until at least February. The squad hopes to start practices soon.

